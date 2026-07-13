American news channel WUSA9 reported on the federal court case involving Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica

Abu Trica is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on August 25, 2026, with a trial date set for September 8 if no plea deal is reached

Social media users reacted to the news about the socialite, who is facing fraud-related charges, noting that he would not take a plea bargain

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Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, is heading towards a September trial in the United States after his lawyer shared a fresh update on the ongoing federal court proceedings.

Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica is set to face a pre-trial conference on August 25, 2026, with a trial set for September 8 if no plea deal is reached. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to American news channel WUSA9, which has been following the case, Abu Trica is due in US federal court for a pretrial conference on August 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m.

Should no plea agreement be reached before then, a full trial is scheduled to begin on September 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The WUSA9 report also featured footage from Abu Trica's social media pages, showing videos highlighting his lavish lifestyle, which were presented as part of the channel's coverage of the case.

The X post below shares the latest update on Abu Trica's federal case in the US.

Abu Trica's case draws attention online

News of the pretrial update quickly spread across social media, drawing strong reactions from Ghanaians and others following the case closely.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@LewisfknMiley said:

"America is trying to force Abu to take a plea deal, but your man is still standing on business."

@RafaelAsare said:

"You see the reasons why these fraudsters need to avoid social media. You see they are showing all his videos of his lifestyle on American news channels."

@AutoGigx said:

"Nevertheless, Abu Trica will still be back home."

@obodaitheegreat said:

"Still not pleading 🤩."

Ajagurajah recalls Abu Trica prophecy

Earlier, Spiritual leader Ajagurajah shared spiritual details about socialite Abu Trica’s legal troubles, explaining why he requested two cows from him after his release on bail.

Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was extradited to the United States in the early hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026, to face charges over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

His extradition followed a July 2, 2026, ruling by the High Court in Accra ordering his surrender to US authorities, despite a last-minute legal attempt by his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to halt the process.

In a video that has resurfaced online, Ajagurajah recalled his earlier prophecy about Abu Trica’s bail release and the criticism he received after sharing it.

The spiritual leader said many people criticised him at the time, but he maintained that his prediction later came to pass before he issued another warning to the socialite.

Abu Trica pleads not guilty in US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that internet personality Frederick Kumi had appeared before a US Federal court after he was extradited from Ghana.

Reports said Abu Trica was extradited to the United States of America on July 9, 2026, aboard a Delta Air Lines flight, to face wire fraud charges.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh