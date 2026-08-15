Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, former Minister of Health, won the NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman election held on Saturday, August 15

Okoe-Boye defeated Alfred Boye by a margin of 318 votes in what was a decisive result at the regional executive elections

The NPP lost eight parliamentary seats in Greater Accra at the 2024 general elections, making the new chairman's role critical to the party's recovery

Former Minister of Health Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has been elected as the New Patriotic Party's Greater Accra Regional Chairman following a commanding performance at the party's regional executive elections on Saturday, August 15.

Okoe-Boye polled 490 votes against his opponent Alfred Boye, who managed 172 votes, producing a winning margin of 318 votes.

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye Elected NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman With 490 Votes

Source: Instagram

Okoe-Boye's mandate in a weakened Region

The election arrives at a particularly challenging moment for the NPP in Greater Accra. The party, which previously held 14 of the region's 34 parliamentary seats, saw that number reduced to five following the 2024 general elections, representing the loss of eight constituencies in a single cycle.

That sharp decline has intensified pressure on the party's regional leadership to overhaul its organisational approach, strengthen grassroots networks and develop a credible strategy for reclaiming lost ground before the 2028 general elections.

As Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Okoe-Boye will be responsible for coordinating constituency structures across the region, mobilising party supporters and ensuring the implementation of decisions handed down by the national leadership.

The Instagram post is below:

Okoe-Boye plans to rebuild ahead of 2028

His decisive victory provides a clear mandate to begin that reconstruction, but the scale of the task is considerable. Winning back eight parliamentary seats in a region that stretches across one of Ghana's most densely populated and politically competitive areas will require sustained organisation at the constituency and community levels.

Okoe-Boye's profile as a former government minister and his familiarity with the political landscape in Greater Accra are expected to be assets as he takes on the role.

The party will now look to him to work alongside constituency executives to rebuild support and position the NPP competitively well in advance of the next general election cycle.

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Source: YEN.com.gh