Ghana Police Service arrested several Conti members at the NPP Ashanti Regional elections grounds on August 15, 2026

The group allegedly fired a knockout while supporting Paul Yandoh, an aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Secretary position

Officers intervened and made arrests as the internal party elections continued at the venue

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Several members of the youth group known as the 'Conti' were arrested by the Ghana Police Service after an incident disrupted the NPP Ashanti Regional internal elections on August 15, 2026.

Police arrest several Conti boys over the alleged firing of knockouts at the premises of the NPP internal election on August 15, 2026. Image credit: Adom 106.3 FM/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to an Instagram post by thekssnews, the individuals were apprehended at the elections venue after they allegedly fired a knockout in a show of support for Paul Yandoh, who was contesting for the position of Ashanti Regional Secretary.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the arrest of the Conti boys.

Police Move In at NPP Ashanti Regional Elections

Officers on the ground responded swiftly to the incident, moving in to detain those responsible while the internal party elections continued.

The arrests drew considerable attention, given that the disruption occurred in the middle of a formal electoral process within one of Ghana's major political parties.

It remained unclear how many individuals were taken into custody following the incident.

Reactions Trail the Conti Arrests

The news quickly spread on social media, prompting a mix of amusement and criticism from Ghanaian users online.

mr_agyemang04 wrote:

"Ma roommate 😂😭."

ix_foria.a commented:

"Great job Ghana police, this is the [Expletive] they mostly do on campus."

amandostatus remarked:

"Why do they think it's Xmas time or something 😂😂😂😂people like problem 😂😂."

addy4l_ added:

"Body go tell them😂."

Popular Nigerian comedian condemns countryman’s alleged involvement in Labone robbery. Image credit: Kiss me Quikk, Buzzghana, Parrot Mouth

Source: UGC

Popular Nigerian comedian disappointed after countryman’s arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian comedian Parrot Mouth expressed disappointment following the arrest of a Nigerian national in connection with an alleged planned robbery targeting three banks in Labone, Accra.

The suspect, identified as Augustine Okechukwu Maazi, was arrested during an intelligence-led police operation on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Reacting to the development, Parrot Mouth questioned why some Nigerians living in Ghana would allegedly engage in activities capable of damaging the reputation of their countrymen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh