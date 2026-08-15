A section of Chelsea supporters jeered Enzo Fernández ahead of the club's final pre-season game against Real Sociedad

The Blues set a 4 pm GMT deadline on August 14 for bids, but no offers arrived from Manchester City or any other club

Fernandez has not featured in any of Chelsea's five pre-season games this summer, with his future now uncertain

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Enzo Fernandez was booed by a section of Chelsea supporters before the club's final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad on August 15, with fans expressing their frustration over the midfielder's conduct during the transfer window.

The reaction came after Chelsea set a 4pm GMT deadline on Friday, August 14, for interested clubs to submit formal offers for the Argentina international.

Enzo Fernandez was targeted by a section of disgruntled Chelsea fans before the club's final pre-season match against Real Sociedad on August 15, 2026. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City had been linked with the 25-year-old but failed to make an approach before the deadline. Chelsea also received no bids from any other club, according to talkSPORT.

With the deadline passing without an offer, the Blues are understood to have withdrawn the conditions that would have allowed Fernandez to leave this summer.

Why Chelsea fans booed Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez's future had become a major talking point after he appeared to signal his desire to join Real Madrid towards the end of last season.

However, the Spanish giants publicly distanced themselves from a potential move, making it clear they had no plans to pursue the 2026 FIFA World Cup silver medallist.

That left Fernandez facing an uncertain situation at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea now seemingly set to keep him until at least the summer of 2027.

Still, frustration among some Chelsea supporters was evident before the friendly against Real Sociedad, with a section of the Stamford Bridge crowd making their feelings known before kick-off.

According to The Athletic's Simon Johnson, the supporters expressed their displeasure, while social media users also questioned the midfielder's commitment to the club.

Fans react to Fernandez's boos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Chelsea fans on X:

@KarimiNgotho wrote:

"He needs to work on either being ready to fight for badge or exit though he has a crazy agent."

@Adedambi added:

"Players without club devotion should be facing this every time."

@mrkakah stated:

"The fans are disappointed in him. He has not shown respect to that massive club."

@Mrysman_1 concluded:

"He should be boo over and over again. He doesn't respect the badge👌"

Why Some Chelsea Fans Booed Enzo Fernandez Ahead of Real Sociedad Pre-Season Game. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Fernandez faces Chelsea return after transfer saga

The Real Sociedad game could give Fernandez his first minutes of pre-season after he missed Chelsea's previous five friendlies.

With the transfer uncertainty seemingly settled for now, manager Xabi Alonso could use the fixture to begin reintegrating the midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea will open their 2026/27 Premier League season against Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 24.

Fernandez now faces the challenge of winning back the trust of supporters who have made their feelings clear.

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Source: YEN.com.gh