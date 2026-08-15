ECG announced an emergency power interruption affecting parts of Greater Accra on Sunday, August 16, 2026

A fuel tanker explosion during welding work damaged a transmission tower on the Tema–Achimota 161kV line

The outage is scheduled to run from 3:00 am to 6:00 pm as GRIDCo works to replace the damaged tower

Residents across several parts of Accra should brace for a lengthy power interruption on Sunday, August 16, 2026, after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced an emergency outage to allow urgent repair works on a key transmission line.

ECG announces an emergency power interruption affecting parts of Accra on Sunday, August 16, 2026, due to a fuel tanker explosion damaging a key transmission tower. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

ECG published an official press release on Saturday, August 15, 2026, detailing that the Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) will carry out emergency works to replace a damaged tower on the Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line located at Ashaiman.

The outage will run from 3:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

According to ECG, the transmission tower was damaged after a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line's Right-of-Way (RoW).

Areas Affected in Accra West

Both the Accra West and Accra East regions of ECG will be impacted by the interruption.

Customers in the following Accra West communities should expect no electricity supply during the stated hours:

James Town

Mamprobi

Chorkor

Sempe

Parts of Kaneshie

North Industrial Area

Okaishie

Agbogbloshie

Kantamanto

Adabraka

Ridge

Tesano

Santana Market

Parts of Alajo

Malam Atta Market

Asylum Down

Surrounding areas

Areas Affected in Accra East

Residents and businesses in the following Accra East communities will also be without power during the same period:

Nima Township

Kanda Highway

Kanda Estate

Kokomlemle

Sulana

Circle

Madina Township

Okponglo

Cantonment

Osu Oxford Street

Malam Atta Market

Surrounding areas

ECG stated that it regrets the inconvenience the interruption will cause to affected customers and noted that the emergency works are necessary to restore the integrity of the transmission infrastructure following the tanker explosion.

The Facebook post below has the official ECG press release.

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YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana commented on power supply issues earlier in the year.

Speaking at a press conference on April 20, the company's manager, Kwame Kpekpena, apologised to Ghanaians over the power cuts which are now a weekly occurrence.

His apology came amid persistent power fluctuations in parts of the country, causing inconvenience and, in some cases, damage to homes and businesses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh