The husband of the lady identified in the alleged video has taken a major step amid the controversy, reports indicate

Limpopo Boy continues to face fresh consequences following the circulation of the alleged footage on social media

The latest development, which came to light on Monday, has sparked further attention around Matshidiso Matilda and her husband

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The husband of Matshidiso Matilda, the lady identified in the alleged video involving Limpopo Boy, has reportedly taken drastic action following the circulation of the footage online.

Kevin Shai reportedly takes action as controversy surrounding an alleged video involving his wife and Limpopo Boy continues. Image credit: MDN News.

Source: Twitter

Since Sunday, August 9, 2026, Limpopo Boy and Matshidiso have dominated South African entertainment headlines over the alleged video, which has generated widespread discussion on social media.

The alleged leak has already resulted in consequences for Limpopo Boy, who was dropped from the inaugural Creators Assembly 2026 in Botswana as organisers considered a replacement.

In addition, an old video of Matshidiso confronting her husband over alleged cheating in a dream has resurfaced amid the controversy, bringing renewed attention to the couple.

Matshidiso’s husband deactivates social media accounts

According to new reports by MDN News, a prominent South African media outlet, Kevin Shai has reportedly deactivated his social media accounts following the circulation of the alleged video involving his wife and Limpopo Boy.

Details shared by MDN News on X indicate that Shai’s Facebook account was no longer active on Monday, August 10, as the controversy continued to gain momentum.

“Kevin Shai, the husband of Johannesburg influencer Matshidiso Matilda, has reportedly deactivated his social media accounts,” MDN News reported.

The outlet said Shai and Matshidiso got married in 2025, with Matshidiso publicly referring to him as her husband in her social media posts.

MDN News further reported that Shai’s apparent withdrawal from social media had become a major talking point, with users speculating about the state of the couple’s marriage.

The outlet also noted that fake accounts purporting to belong to Shai had reportedly emerged amid the heightened attention.

The X report by MDN News on Kevin Shai deactivating his socials due to an alleged leak between his wife and Limpopo Boy is below.

Limpopo Boy management responds to alleged leak

Limpopo Boy Crew Management has described the alleged footage as stolen content that was distributed without consent.

The management said the matter amounted to a serious privacy violation and that legal and cybersecurity measures were being pursued to have the material removed from circulation.

The team has also urged members of the public not to download, share or redistribute the alleged video as efforts continue to contain its spread online.

DJ KA’s apology after his alleged video leak

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, issued a public apology after an alleged video involving him circulated online in July 2026.

The Kumasi-based radio personality said the footage had been recorded four years earlier, during what he described as a difficult period in his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh