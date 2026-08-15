Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known as Coka, won the NPP Ashanti Regional chairmanship election on August 15, 2026

Coka defeated Lawyer Henry Kokofu in what was described as a fiercely contested race for the regional seat

Following his victory, the new chairman called on all party members to unite and begin preparations for the 2028 elections

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Coka, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, defeating Lawyer Henry Kokofu in a keenly contested election held on August 15, 2026.

Following his victory, Coka took to social media to express appreciation to those who supported his campaign and to set the tone for what he described as the beginning of serious work ahead.

Coka Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Wins NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship Election

Source: Instagram

Coka Calls for NPP Unity

In his post, the newly elected chairman acknowledged the delegates who placed their confidence in him, while directing his message at the broader party membership.

"By the grace of God, I am now the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP. I am deeply grateful to the delegates, supporters, and everyone who believed in me. The work begins now — together, let us unite, rebuild, and prepare the NPP for victory in 2028," he wrote.

The statement signalled his intention to prioritise cohesion within the party, particularly in the Ashanti Region, which has historically been a stronghold for the NPP.

The Facebook video is below:

Coka's focus turns to 2028

Coka's election comes as the NPP seeks to rebuild following its defeat in the 2024 general election. His call for unity reflects the wider challenge facing the party as it looks to reclaim power at the next general election.

By framing his chairmanship around collective effort and early preparation, Coka positioned himself as a unifying figure at the helm of the party's most significant regional base.

The Facebook video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh