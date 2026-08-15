Kwame Baffoe Abronye ran against four other candidates to keep his position as Bono Region NPP chairman

The results showed a wide gap between Abronye and his closest challenger, Hon. Yaw Afful, who polled 44 votes

Two of the five candidates, Kwabena Oppong and Afari Gyan, failed to secure a single vote in the contest

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has successfully defended his position as chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, securing 201 votes in the regional election.

Abronye Retains Bono Region NPP Chairmanship With 201 Votes

Source: UGC

The result places him well ahead of his four challengers, with runner-up Hon. Yaw Afful managing 44 votes and Joe Mensah finishing third with 31.

2026 Bono Region NPP delegate election results

The complete tally from the contest was as follows:

1. Kwame Baffoe Abronye — 201 2. Hon. Yaw Afful — 44 3. Joe Mensah — 31 4. Kwabena Oppong — 0 5. Afari Gyan — 0

Kwabena Oppong and Afari Gyan failed to attract any support from delegates on the day, finishing with zero votes apiece.

Abronye's Commanding Margin of Victory

Abronye's vote share dwarfed the combined total of all his competitors, who together secured 75 votes against his 201. The outcome underlines the strength of his support base within the Bono Region NPP structures and confirms him for another term at the helm of the regional party organisation.

Abronye DC is a prominent figure within NPP circles and has been a vocal spokesperson for the party on various national issues in recent years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh