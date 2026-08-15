Paul Yandoh contested the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary position after stepping away from his role as Regional Communications Officer

An NDC minister publicly endorsed Yandoh before the vote, drawing unusual cross-party attention to his candidacy

Francis Adomako comfortably won the secretaryship with 492 votes as Yandoh's bid fell short of expectations

Paul Yandoh, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Communications Officer, has finished third in the party's Ashanti Regional Secretary election, polling 105 votes.

Paul Yandoh finishes third in the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary election, polling 105 votes. Image credit: Paul Yandoh/FB

Source: UGC

In a report shared by citinewsroom on August 15, 2026, Francis Adomako comfortably claimed the seat, securing 492 votes, while Michael Amoah Awuku came second with 331 votes.

Yandoh, who gave up his communications role to mount a challenge for the secretaryship, found himself well outside contention when the results were announced.

The Facebook post below provides more details on the figures Paul Yandoh polled.

NDC Minister hilariously endorsed Yandoh

In the lead-up to the election, Yandoh's campaign attracted an unusual degree of public interest after Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, a member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), threw his weight behind the NPP hopeful.

Dr Amoakohene took to social media to endorse and campaign for Yandoh, a move that generated considerable discussion among NPP delegates and political observers in the region.

Despite the attention, delegate support did not follow, and Adomako pulled away decisively to win the contest.

NPP rebuilds Ashanti structures ahead of 2028

The secretaryship election is part of a broader reorganisation drive within the NPP, as the party works to consolidate its structures in the Ashanti Region in preparation for the 2028 general elections.

With Yandoh's third-place finish, he will not feature in the new Ashanti Regional executive team, having already vacated his previous position as Communications Officer to contest the race.

Adomako's commanding margin of victory positions him to lead the regional secretariat as the party looks to rebuild following its 2024 general election defeat.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah secures victory in the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship election. Photo credit: @myjoyonline.com.

Source: Instagram

'COKA' Odeneho Kwaku Appiah wins chairmanship race

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, defeating Lawyer Henry Kokofu in a keenly contested election held on August 15, 2026.

Following his victory, COKA took to social media to express appreciation to those who supported his campaign and to set the tone for what he described as the beginning of serious work ahead.

In his post, the newly elected chairman acknowledged the delegates who placed their confidence in him, while directing his message at the broader party membership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh