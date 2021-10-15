Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has after a long time shared a photo of her son, Damien Peter Agyeman, on her Instagram handle to celebrate his 16th birthday.

Damien looks so mature now making Jackie the proud mother she is.

In the caption accompanying the photo, Jackie showered praises on her son and said he has become so capable and a bright child.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and son. Photo credit: @jackieappiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She added that the son has proven to her that he can handle whatever that is thrown to him, and this makes her so proud of him, as well as she is grateful to have him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

The post has triggered massive reactions with some expressing surprise at Jackie posting her son “for the first time”.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

cla.cassandra: "Happy birthday handsome."

anitamcthompson: "Wow!! What a queen."

kennycanddy: "Many more years ahead..."

bteflon: "Happy birthday young money. Long life and prosperity."

theabbykebrand: "Birthday Blessings."

decorzonegh: "Happy birthday Damien."

opokuacheamp: "Awwwww blessed birthday son! God bless you."

ririandfood: "Oh wow,Damien shares the same bday with my daughter️. Happy bday son!."

itz_payson_one: "Wow first time ever posting him at long last happy Birthday Mr D long life good health and prosperity."

ali_daterush: "Happy birthday champion."

mercywex: "Happy blessed birthday to him."

adusei_gladys: "Happy birthday sweetheart may the heavens bless you and amen to all secret prayers."

judy_reid2: "Happy Birthday the good lord bless you. Have a wonderful day."

essy3167: "Happy birthday big boy .age with massive blessings."

jacklynbarbiedoll: "He’s handsome."

Damien celebrates birthday in Dubai

Meanwhile, Damien has celebrated his 16th birthday in Dubai.

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, Damien was captured chilling from one of Dubai’s expensive hotels situated in the heart of town.

With his back facing the camera in a morning coat, Damien gave a view of his beautiful surrounding.

Jackie Appiah's ex-husband

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah and her former husband, Peter Ageymang, are reportedly no more.

Their marriage which happened in 2005 hit the rocks a few years after and so they went their separate ways. Jackie remains one of Ghana's most revered actresses.

She has featured in an uncountable number of movies alongside others including Majid Michel, Van Vicker, Kofi Adjorlolo, Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, just to mention a few.

Source: Yen Ghana