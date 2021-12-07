Maame Wata - Fans shout as poolside video of Fella Makafui causes stir on IG

Fella Makafui has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with a new video

The actress was seen basking in the sunlight as she enjoyed time by the pool in her plush home

The YOLO actress and her rapper husband Medikal recently opened up their latest mansion for public viewing

Mrs Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong has gotten her fans talking with her latest photo which saw her 'chillaxing' by the huge swimming pool in her plush home.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Fella Makafui was seen laying at the edge of the swimming pool while showing her back to the camera.

The actress and mother of one was seen wearing a net-themed covering over her bikini as she beamed with smiles.

Fella Makafui was seen passing her hand through her hair as the video captured her enjoying the compliments of the sunny weather.

Fans of the actress react to the video

Many followers of Fella Makafui took to the comment section to react to the video.

Husband of the actress, amgmedikal was in the comment section:

"Stuuuuuborn"

gabrieljerry3644 begged to differ over the video:

"Too old for this"

sikamarfo noted:

"My dear, before you were not exposing ur body and u were an example on social media against akuapem poloo! U r beautiful pls even in ur attire we know ur shape is real dada"

ball_like_turner wrote:

"Obaa warefo"

xjiga4real commented:

"So now dier everythin u gals will post is all abt."

fattybwoy_kasland_warrior also wrote:

"Mame wata"

There were many comments that showed Fella's fans were not too happy with her recent video.

