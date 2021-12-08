Red is bae - Veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare dazzles in latest photos

Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled fans in a new photo she posted on social media

The actress put her huge living room on display and showed off her swag at the same time

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming fans stunning poses in her huge building in the latest photos she shared on social media.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the popular actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen posing in what looked like a luxury clothing shop.

The photo saw her wearing a red jacket over a pair of tattered black jeans trousers.

She complimented her look with an expensive-looking bracelet and was looking all glammed up in her make-up.

The veteran actress also carried with her a luxury Versace bag which was lying right beside her on the chair she was sitting on.

After posting the rather beautiful photo, Kalsoume Sinare captioned it:

"Hello"

Fans react to the photos

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

jonasjoka wrote:

"YOU ARE #STUNNING"

royal_elorm_1 commented:

"Hello big sis"

julieshop50 wrote:

"My gorgeous mummy"

touchmakeupartistry had this to say:

"Funky.....I heart you k3k3, Sis Maame"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

