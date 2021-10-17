Media personality, Bright Nana Amfoh, tied the knot with his girlfriend

The duo had a traditional marriage and white wedding on October 26

YEN.com.gh has compiled seven stunning photos from both ceremonies

Renowned media personality, Bright Nana Amfoh, tied the knot with his lover in a traditional and white wedding on Saturday, October 16.

The famous TV3 presenter and his new wife wore colourful African prints for their traditional marriage, which took place at McCarthy Hill in Accra. The duo climaxed their momentous day with a white wedding.

The bride sported a long dress with different colours, while Bright Nana Amfoh complimented her looks in a blue and white outfit for the traditional marriage.

Bright Nana Amfoh: 7 Photos as TV3 Presenter Marries in Beautiful Wedding Photo credit: Sandra Esinam

Source: Facebook

The pair climaxed their special day with a white wedding at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Dansoman in Accra.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As expected, the bride showed up in a long white gown and clinched a tiara under her veil.

Bright Amfoh sported a suit and a colourful bow. YEN.com.gh has compiled seven photos from the traditional and white wedding.

1. Bright Amfoh and his wife during their traditional wedding.

2. Four stunning frames from media personality's white wedding with his wife.

Van Vicker Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Wife

Meanwhile, actor Joseph Van Vicker has marked the 18th wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa, with series of stunning frames on Saturday, October 16.

Van Vicker, also an entrepreneur and restaurateur, delivered a romantic message to his wife, recalling the journey of their love life.

He established that they have been together for 18 years. They tied the knot in 2003.

Source: Yen.com.gh