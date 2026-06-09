Popular Ghanaian artist Samini has added his voice to the current flooding situation in the country, which has raised concerns

The award-winning musician blasted the authority, calling out the institution that gives out permits to build in the drains

Samini's remark about the flooding crisis has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini, has spoken about the recent flooding crisis in the country.

Ghanaian artist Samini breaks his silence on the recent flooding situation crisis and blasts the authorities. Image credit: Samini, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Instagram

In an X post, the award-winning musician expressed his frustration over the situation, claiming planning has been going on every year since 1957, despite this, the country is still faced with flooding every time.

The dancehall artist, who has a lot of hit songs to his credit, called out the authorities who are responsible for planning the drainage system in the country.

“We have been in charge of town and country planning since 1957, yet we see floods every year. Who has been doing the planning, Chale?” he questioned.

Samini further blasted the various assemblies responsible for authorising permits for residences to build on waterways.

“The one who gave people permits to build homes in the drains is the one I’m looking for…mount a search, Chale,” he added.

The artist further called on all Ghanaians to render a prayer for those who have had their properties and belongings destroyed due to flooding.

“Pray for the affected ones.”

Netizens who came across the post of Samini shared their thoughts on the flooding issue.

The X post of Samini regarding the flood situation in Accra is below;

Samini’s flooding remarks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Samini reacted to the current flooding situation in the country.

Targo Sterling wrote:

“Mahama is the problem; his second coming is all about picture taking and trips.”

Atom wrote:

“As an individual, what have you done for the community after you became famous? Not even one song raising awareness.”

Figs wrote:

“We all know the institution that gives permits to build homes. I think one can start there.” .

Prophet Roja shares a disturbing prophecy about an impending rain as GMeT drops their prediction. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

Prophecy Roja prophesied on impending rainstorm

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja, shared a disturbing prophecy about an impending rainstorm to hit Ghana.

In an interview on Angel FM on June 1, 2026, Prophet Roja disclosed that, from what he had seen, there is going to be a three-day non-stop heavy downpour.

"I am praying that God have mercy on us, because from what I am seeing ahead, there is going to be a three-day non-stop heavy downpour," he said.

"This is not the time of Noah, where I will be told I am causing fear and panic because I am not the one controlling the rains," he added.

According to the Ghanaian clergyman, the rains the nation is already experiencing are the tip of the iceberg, warning people living in flood-prone areas to move out for the sake of their safety.

"What we are already experiencing is just the surface of it. If you have the chance to move from where you are staying, move now. We would clear the gutters and others, but there will still be flooding. Do not rely on NADMO; they might not be able to help you."

Prophet Roja's prophecy has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the message is below.

GMet lists areas to face heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had forecasted thunderstorms on May 18, following the recent weekend rains.

Southern Ghana was expected to experience mist, slight rain, and intermittent sunny spells in the course of the day.

The northern regions are forecasted to remain sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh