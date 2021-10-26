Shatta Wale has been spotted for the first time after being granted bail by a Circuit Court In Accra

The music star was seen smoking and having fun while cruising in a car in town

Shatta used the opportunity to thank the people who supported him through the remand

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has been spotted for the first time after being granted bail.

Shatta Wale was granted bail by a Circuit Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The court granted him a self-recognisance bail to the tune of GHC100,000.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Shatta Wale is seen seated in a car.

The Melissa hitmaker thanked 'Allah' for his mercies and also thanked his supporters for standing behind him in his troubles.

Looking happy with smiles, Shatta Wale shouted 'God is alive' while hold a stick of cigarette.

Check out the video of Shatta Wale below:

Shatta Wale arrest

The musician was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, after he and his team (accomplices) circulated false news that he had been shot.

Shatta Wale and the three others, who had been arrested earlier, were put before court on Thursday, October 21.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news to cause fear and panic and were remanded for one week.

Shatta Wale at Ankaful

Following the remand sentence, Shatta Wale was transferred from police custody to the Ankaful Prison

In a video that popped up later, Shatta Wale was spotted taking a stroll through the prison yard with officers surrounding him.

The musician was given a hero's reception by inmates who were excited by his presence in the prison.

Medikal also granted GHC100,000

Meanwhile, AMG rapper Medikal has also been granted bail in the sum of GHC100,000 by the same court. He was to provide one surety.

Medikal was arrested on the same day as Shatta Wale, his godfather, was remanded.

The rapper was charged with unauthorised display of firearms and put before court the next day. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded into prison custody for five days.

