Popular prophet, Jesus Ahuofe had predicted that Shatta Wale would be shot on Monday, October 18, 2021

A video of him narrating what he saw in the spirit realm has resurfaced after Shatta Wale's shooting

The prophet gave a detailed explanation of how this was going to take place exactly as it has

Shatta Wale's shooting has been confirmed by his PA, Nana Dope

Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted earlier that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death.

According to him, he saw in the spiritual realm that a top Dancehall artiste would meet his untimely death after an armed robbery attack.

As for the name of the musician, the prophet said he saw “Charles”, but did not know whom that was as Shatta Wale is rarely called by his real name.

He advised the musician to see a powerful man of God of his choice to pray for him to avert that calamity.

Shatta Wale responded to the 'prophecy' and said he would wear a bulletproof from October 17, his birthday.

The latest development would definitely get people blaming him for treating the 'prophecy' with disdain.

Shatta Wale shot by unknown gunmen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published the viral story of Shatta Wale being shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This has been confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope.

The musician is currently in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the emergency ward.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Dope revealed that the assailants shot Shatta Wale in the rain, and wondered who hated the musician this much to do this to him.

He thanked the Ghana Police for their immediate intervention to get Shatta Wale to the hospital. The gunmen, however, are on the run and being pursued by the police, Nana Dope explained.

