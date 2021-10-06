2 KNUST students,1other confirmed dead in Juaben Oil Mills explosion

2 KNUST students have died after an explosion at the Juaben Oil Mills

One other person also died in the blast

The explosion that occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 left sis other people injured as well

Two students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who were on practical industrial attachment at the Juaben Oil Mills Limited together with one other have been reported dead.

The three died as a result of an explosion that occurred at the mill which is located at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the explosion occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Juaben Oil Mills explosion kills 2 KNUST students and one other Photo credit: Graphiconline.com

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Aside from the three deceased, six other people sustained injuries.

Five out of the sic injured persons have been discharged with the sixth person is in critical condition and on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The Juaben District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Emmanuel Honu-Broni said at about 10am on Tuesday, one of the industrial boiler machines at the oil mills exploded and injured nine workers.

He said the three who died had between 80 to 100 percent burns.

DSP Honu-Broni said the cause of the blast was yet to be determined as investigations were ongoing.

More soon...

Source: Yen