Mark Angel has wedded in a lavish traditional ceremony, generating buzz across social media platforms

The comedian gifted a cow to his in-laws, showcasing his gratitude and love for his bride

Social media reactions highlight public support and mixed sentiments about Mark's remarriage journey

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Mark Angel, the Nigerian content creator and comedian behind the popular Mark Angel Comedy brand, has reportedly remarried in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony that has generated widespread reactions online.

Comic Actor Mark Angel remarries in a lovely traditional wedding. Photo source: @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

Videos from the event, which took place on May 31, 2026, have been circulating on social media, showing the skit maker performing traditional marriage rites with his new bride in the presence of family, friends, and well-wishers.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was a grand gesture by Mark Angel to his in-laws.

In a viral clip, the comedian presented them with a large cow as a token of appreciation for raising their daughter.

While handing over the gift, he expressed gratitude and showered praise on his wife.

"That big cow over there, I'm handing it over to you people for training your daughter so well. She is the best woman I have ever met in my life," he said to loud cheers from guests.

The heartwarming moment has attracted significant attention online, with many social media users commending the comedian for his humility and public display of affection toward his bride.

The wedding comes months after reports and public discussions surrounding Mark Angel's previous marriage, with videos from the latest ceremony quickly becoming a trending topic across social media platforms.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

Reactions to Mark Angel's remarriage and gesture

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Mark Angel's

@Johnson17842449 said:

"Forget jokes aside, when a man meets the woman for him, the joy is different…. Congrats man."

@LennonHoluwah said:

"They have been together for a while now. He used to come check on her while we were in the NYSC camp in 2023."

@yagazieluchidi said:

"I hope he has given a cow to his father before giving to his in-laws. I don't want to hear that he slept, he no wake."

@Aretetolife_03 said:

"He should keep up with the energy in the marriage. At least, he confessed to everyone that the lady is the best. We don't want to hear stories later on."

@Drizzy_nwaa said:

"I hope he don buy cow for him, papa, before abi if not ehhh, your body go tell you ..... Why is he even getting married again? These men no dey learn."

@Johnson17842449 said:

"Forget jokes aside, when a man meets the woman for him, the joy is different…. Congrats, man."

Source: YEN.com.gh