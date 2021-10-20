Comic actor Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has landed in court following his recent arrest.

Funny Face appeared before Kaneshie District Magistrate Court on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The court ordered that the comedian should be sent to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to undergo a psychiatric re-examination.

Funny Face was arrested on Monday evening during an interview on KOFI TV. He was arrested for issuing threats to his baby mama, Vanessa, and others.

Funny Face's appearance in court saw a number of famous showbiz personalities coming around to support him.

Among them were broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and Kumawood actor Kwadwo Lil Win who was one of the subjects of Funny Face's threats.

In a video sighted on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Funny Face is seen embracing Lil Win and shaking his hands while being whisked away by the police.

