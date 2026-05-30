The Family Secretary of the late Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has claimed that Sarah Adwoa Safo is not consulting family members over funeral arrangements for her late father

He said the Apostle had expressed wishes against prolonged preservation of his body and urged that burial should be carried out promptly

The family is now reportedly demanding the release of the body amid disagreements over the funeral plans

The Family Secretary of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has stated that Sarah Adwoa Safo is not consulting any family member in relation to funeral arrangements for her late father.

According to him, the late Apostle Safo had clearly expressed a wish not to remain in the morgue for an extended period and also did not want his body to undergo unnecessary preservation procedures after his death.

Tension builds as family challenges Adwoa Safo over Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s burial arrangements. Photo credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo/IG.

Source: Facebook

The Family Secretary further questioned the basis of the current arrangements, alleging that Adwoa Safo, the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, had been in conflict with her father for about three years prior to his passing, a situation he suggested has complicated discussions within the family.

He said the family is now seeking the release of the body in order to proceed with burial arrangements in line with the deceased’s wishes and traditional family expectations.

The comments come amid growing public debate over the funeral plans of the Kantanka Group founder, following the announcement of a burial date reportedly made by Adwoa Safo.

Watch the IG video below:

Cloth launched for Apostle Safo's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family had launched an official cloth for his funeral observation, coming soon.

They also declared July 30 and 31, 2026, as the date to pay their late respect, clarifying the earlier controversy.

The cloth had been met with massive reactions, with many social media users sharing their comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh