The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family has launched an official cloth for his funeral observation, coming soon

They also declared July 30th and 31st as the date to pay their late respect, clarifying the earlier controversy

The cloth has been met with massive reactions, with many social media users sharing their comments

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family has launched an official cloth for his burial, causing a stir.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family launches official cloth for his funeral observation. Photo credit: Kantankatv/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a press conference held on Monday, May 11, 2026, the extended family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka officially announced arrangements for his final funeral rites.

Family spokesperson Nana Kwabena Karikari said that the final funeral rites for the late founder of the Kantanka brand will take place on June 25, 2026.

He also issued a warning that the public should disregard all unofficial communications, noting that all activities connected to the funeral, including communications, traditional processes, and cultural arrangements, will be handled exclusively by the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family, headed by Abusuapanyin Nyantakyi Adomako.

Below is a TikTok video of the announcement of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's final funeral rites.

Controversies surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo's burial date

Unfortunately, a little controversy arose concerning the funeral date of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

While the Abusuapanin claimed the date was set for June 25, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the daughter and former Member of Parliament for Kwabenya, noted that the burial observation will take place in July.

The extended family of Kanatanka also accused the deceased daughter of hiding the body of the legend from them.

Adwoa Safo launches cloth for Kantanka's funeral

In a press conference on Friday, May 29, Adwoa Safo, alongside other family member outdoored an official cloth for Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral.

The piece comes in two colours, red and white. It has the image of the legend instilled in it with the "Gye Nyame" symbol.

The date for the event was also clarified. According to Sarah Adwoa Safo, the date has been set for July 30 and 31, 2026, following consultations with family and church leadership.

The Instagram video of the cloth is below:

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral cloth sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family outdoored the cloth.

Gladys Kwarteng wrote:

"My woman king.Well done, Queen Mother. Papa is so proud of you 😍😍😍😍."

Doris wrote:

"Oh, nice."

Fransca wrote:

"Eiiiii, I am seeing 30th July, and her brother too has posted 25th June ooo ….Asem aba."

Fummy wrote:

"It is time to give our Papa a befitting burial. The cloth is nice, though."

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to be buried on July 30th. Photo credit: Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Osebo The Zaraman criticises Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo criticised Kwadwo Safo Jnr over the speculations about a rift between him and Adwoa Safo.

In a video, the fashionista and associate of the Kantanka family detailed the reason why Safo Jnr was removed from his position at the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Osebo stated that Adwoa Safo was the right heir and warned Kwadwo Safo Jr against misinforming the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh