Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has proven that he is not just about politics and serious business but also has a fun side.

At a recent reunion of his schoolmates, Awuku showed his singing abilities by giving renditions of songs by Kwabena Kwabena and other music stars.

The NPP National Organiser who was the guest of honour for the reunion of the 2001 Year Group of the St. Augustine’s College/Holy Child School Past Students Union (APSU/HOPSA) did not disappoint with his performance.

Sammy Awuku got his schoolmates thrilled Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

He got his mates entertained to the fullest as he surprised them with what could be described as his unknown side.

In videos that are going viral on social media, the young politician is seen showcasing his musical prowess to the amazement of colleagues who could not help but dance to the tunes.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The 20th Anniversary celebration and Fundraising event themed “2 Decades of Grace” was aimed at marking the 20th anniversary of the group leaving their alma mater.

Awuku seen as one of the old students who distinguished himself with exemplary leadership in the discharge of his duties took the opportunity to unveil his other side which is his love for music and singing.

Check out the video as sighted on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Source: Yen