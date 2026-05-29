John Matthew Kofi Setor Dumelo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, offered support to farmers

The actor turned MP gave the criteria of the group of farmers he wants to sponsor for his pilot project

In the comment section, some people requested help, while others applauded him for such thoughtfulness

John Matthew Kofi Setor Dumelo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, has offered to sponsor a number of local farmers.

In a post, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency shared the criteria a farmer must meet to be sponsored.

John Dumelo offers to support 20 young farmers to do dry-season tomato farming. Photo credit: John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

He further stated the form of help he would give to the qualified farmers when they are chosen.

"I want to personally sponsor 20 young farmers who want to do dry-season tomato farming this year."

Below are the requirements for any young farmer who would receive the support.

1. Your land should be cleared and ready by September.

2. Your minimum land size should be 2 acres and maximum 20 acres.

The Deputy Minister indicated that the sponsorship will be input-based.

"The support will be input-based. Tractor services, fertiliser, seeds, agricultural extension services, weeds and pests control, irrigation systems and a ready market for the tomatoes."

John Dumelo finally stated that the sponsorship for the young tomato farmers is a personal project he is piloting.

"This is a personal pilot project, and hopefully, we can collectively cultivate over 400 acres of tomatoes this year during the dry season. Together, let’s make this work."

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to John Dumelo's aid to farmers

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by John Dumelo on Facebook. Read them below:

Chepo Lochen said:

"Does your sponsorship extend to your Kenyans fan's?"

Hussein Nasara wrote:

"I'm a farmer from the Tolon Constituency in the northern region, and I have a vast amount of land at Kasulyili, which is close to the Kasulyili Dam, very suitable for irrigation. I'm also an Extension officer. I hope to be considered for this opportunity, Sir. Thank you. We can do the tomatoes, cabbage and pepper because the land is big, and all that we need to do is fence it to prevent animals from destroying the crops. We can easily do all kinds of irrigation methods there, especially the sprinkling method. Thank you, sir."

Toppie Saatorpie said:

"I am ready. I have an unemployed degree-holding agric extension officer who takes care of my farm."

Veronica Zormelo Attah wrote:

"Mawu Neyra vegetables look at all 🙏."

Alphonsus Uwa said:

"These are the kind of project support we should be having in Nigeria to boost agricultural production and food sufficiency. But no, our politicians prefer to share a quarter bag of rice."

Ken Favourite wrote:

"We pilot it like the Akoko 🐓 Nkitikitin project. Young farmers experience, and some with little experience, aim to uplift their farming skills and, by extension, take it to our school garden 🪴. Nation's best farming Schools 🏫 (SHS level), so that we reward the school with farm tools and experts, so that other schools can catch up."

John Dumelo and his children engage in backyard farming at home. Photo credit: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

John Dumelo farms with his children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo bonded with his children on a Sunday afternoon and shared the video online.

The children and their father were planting some vegetables and fruits in plastic containers while he educated them on how to care for the plants.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts, with many applauding the MP for teaching the kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh