Reggae/dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and industry mate, Medikal, were granted GHc100,000 bail each by an Accra Circuit court on Tuesday, October 26.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah on October 19, turned himself in after the police had declared him wanted over allegedly fabricating a story that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which emerged as a hoax.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of publishing false news and causing fear and panic when he appeared before the law court on Thursday, October 21.

The Taking Over singer was remanded into prison custody for one week.

Medikal's arrest

Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, was picked up by the police for brandishing a weapon on social media.

The Risky hitmaker on Friday, October 22, was also remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for five days in prison custody although he pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.

Also, Shatta Wale's conspirators, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, were granted bail.

Constitutional right

Commenting on Shatta Wale and Medikal's bail, Johnson Adusei-Poku, a lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS) in Accra, said:

''It is good that they've been granted bail, which is their constitutional right. MARTIN KPEBU vs ATTORNEY GENERAL case makes it clear that every case is bailable.

''I still stand on my point that, their arrest serves as a deterrent to them and others too not to repeat it,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson Adusei-Poku previously criticised Shatta Wale for causing fear and panic in relation to his gun attack stunt.

''Shatta Wale is a First Degree Personality; he pulls a lot of crowds. Making a hoax brought the nation to a standstill,'' he said.

''We all know robbery has become rampant. If Shatta Wale does this and the police don't take action, people will say the police are weak,'' he added.

