Johnson Adusei-Poku criticised Shatta Wale over his alleged fake gun shooting incident on Monday, October 18

He stated that the dancehall musician is a First Degree Personality, and his ardent fans could ''replicate his actions''

Adusei-Poku, who is a lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS) in Accra, said the police was right to arrest the Taking Over hitmaker

A lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS) in Accra, Johnson Adusei-Poku, has criticised Shatta Wale for causing fear and panic after the dancehall musician pulled a gun attack stunt.

Adusei-Poku, who doubles as a detective with the Ghana Police Service, explained that Shatta Wale is a First Degree Personality, thus, commands a lot of influence on the youth.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Adusei-Poku emphasised that the Taking Over hitmaker ''got it wrong''.

He Got It Wrong - Lecturer at NPTS Reacts to Shatta Wale's Gun Attack Incident Photo credit: Johnson Adusei-Poku/ GhPoliceService (Twitter)

Source: Instagram

Shatta has social capital

''Shatta Wale is a First Degree Personality; he pulls a lot of crowds. Making a hoax brought the nation to a standstill,'' he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''We all know robbery has become rampant. If Shatta Wale does this and the police don't take action, people will say the police are weak.''

Commenting on Shatta Wale's arrest, officer Adusei-Poku said:

''The police was on the right path to arrest Shatta Wale.

''The court was right to deny him bail to serve as a deterrent to himself and those who may want to replicate his conduct,'' he said.

Refuting claims

He refuted claims that Shatta Wale was not arrested because he turned himself in.

''Even if you turn yourself in, the police will re-arrest you before they can take your statement,'' he said, stressing that ''the police have the right to re-arrest you.''

Background

Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was arrested by the police and subsequently denied bail by an Accra Circuit 3 Court on October 21, 2021, for his alleged involvement in the publication of fake news relating to his gun attack on Monday, October 18.

He was remanded for one week in prison custody and later transferred to the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison to serve his remand time until October 26, 2021, when he will re-appear in court.

Meanwhile, the management of Shatta Wale has disclosed that the dancehall musician is in high spirit and doing well at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison.

In a statement issued to update his fans and the public on the state of the musician, his management assured that:

''The African Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and the other members of the team on remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security prison are in high spirit and doing well.''

Management expressed appreciation to the fans for their love and continued support toward Shatta Wale

Source: Yen News