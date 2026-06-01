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"Stop the Nonsense": Kofi Oduro Fires Prophet Uche Boahen, Others After UCL Predictions Fail
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"Stop the Nonsense": Kofi Oduro Fires Prophet Uche Boahen, Others After UCL Predictions Fail

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Prophet Kofi Oduro has condemned public prophecies about death as unnecessary and shameful
  • In a video, he called for genuine prophecies to focus on prayer rather than attracting attention
  • He also criticised fellow preachers for linking divine predictions to football match outcomes

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Prophet Kofi Oduro has criticised fellow preachers over his recent prophecies concerning the death of actress Beverly Afaglo and his predictions about football matches.

Kofi Oduro, Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, 2026 UEFA Champions League final, PSG vs Arsenal prediction, 2026 UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Arsenal 2026, UCL trophy prophecy, PSG
Prophet Kofi Oduro criticises prophecies about deaths and football game predictions. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa
Source: Facebook

In a video circulating on social media and sighted on June 1, 2026, Prophet Oduro cautioned against what he described as fake and unnecessary prophecies, arguing that prophets should not publicly announce revelations about an individual's death.

According to him, genuine prophecies concerning death are meant to inspire prayer and intercession rather than attract public attention or controversy.

"What kind of prophecy is that? Look at the way you are disgracing God because of these prophecies. Is a prophecy about someone's death something a prophet should be announcing publicly? Who wants to die?" Prophet Oduro questioned.

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He further stated that many prophecies are intended to guide spiritual intervention rather than public disclosure.

"Most prophecies are not even meant for public announcement. They are meant to guide the prophet to intercede and pray for the person involved. I want to remind my colleagues that we will account for every word we speak. Be careful because we are not God. Don't speak as if you are God," he said.

Prophet Oduro also took issue with predictions regarding the UEFA Champions League final involving Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to him, football outcomes should not be presented as divine prophecies.

While he did not mention specific names, Prophet Oduro's criticism followed recent controversy involving Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's claim of predicting Beverly Afaglo's death.

The same Prophet Uche Boahen was also captured to have initially predicted a victory for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Read also

Prophet Kofi Oduro jabs Prophet Telvin, Prophet Uche and others over football prophecies

He said:

"I just saw a vision right now. It pains me very much because I am an Arsenal supporter. I am pained that we will get beaten in the final. PSG will beat us in the final. I saw them win the cup."

Watch the TikTok video below:

However, he later changed his prophecy, claiming Arsenal had found mercy in the face of God and were likely goi]ing to win the match.

Apart from Uche, Prophet Telvin Sowah, Clement Testimony, and a host of others have also been constantly involved in football game predictions.'

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Prophet Eric Uche Boahen's prophecy about the winner of the 2026 UCL final between PSG and Arsenal backfires. Photo source: DeFodi Images/Getty Images, David Price/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Kofi Oduro fires football prophets

Reacting to the alleged conflicting predictions, Prophet Oduro dismissed football prophecies and urged religious leaders to focus on more important matters.

"Stop the nonsense. God does not care about your football predictions. Take those talks away. Do you think God spends His time predicting football matches? These are your personal interests. Until you repent, I will continue to speak against such things. I do not care what anyone thinks," he added.

Read also

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche responds to controversy over his PSG vrs Arsenal prophecy

Watch the YouTube video below:

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Prophet Clement Testimony predicts UCL final winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony predicted the winner of the 2026 UCL final.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher gave subtle hints about the jersey colours of the victorious team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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