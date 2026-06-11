Ghanaian seer Prophet Clement Testimony has shared a strange vision he had about the National Democratic Congress

The renowned clergyman claimed the forefathers of the political party are not happy, adding that they are shaking spiritually

Clement Testimony's prophecy has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing mixed comments

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Founder and leader of WorldLight Revival Ministry, Prophet Clement Testimony has delivered a spiritual message to the NDC.

Ghanaian man of god Clement Testimony, delivers a powerful prophecy about the National Democratic Congress. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, Atta Mills

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Metro TV on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the Ghanaian clergyman shared a spiritual encounter he had, stating that the late John Evans Atta Mills, alongside other forefathers of the NDC, are not happy with some happenings in the party.

"I had a meeting in the spirit, and I saw the late Atta Mills with all the fathers. When I looked at their faces, they were all late. I asked God what it meant, and he told me that the forefathers of the NDC are not happy with them,” he said.

Speaking further, he said;

“...so the forefathers of the party are not happy, and if they're having an emergency meeting in the spiritual realm because of that, then it means something is boiling behind the scenes.”

“The NDC party is not spiritually standing well. I saw the vision two weeks ago, and God is my witness. I saw Professor Mills lecturing the other late fathers of the party.”

Clement Testimony shares a prophecy about the NDC and a vision about the future of Ghana's development. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

According to Prophet Clement Testimony, the National Democratic Congress is spiritually shaking, explaining why he said;

“The NDC spiritually is shaking because even the one to lead the party after John Dramani Mahama is a problem. They do not have the right person to lead in 2028.”

“It will not be easy for the party, so there is an emergency meeting going on, but God is still with President Mahama, the Finance Ministry and others. God is still holding the president’s hand.”

The clergyman further disclosed that the NDC can reach out to the spiritual fathers if they have one to confirm if the party appears to be doubting him.

“If they have a genuine spiritual father, they should go and find out from him,” he said.

Clement Testimony went further to share insights about President John Dramani Mahama becoming Ghana's leader and some spirituality surrounding his second coming.

The Facebook video of Clement Testimony sharing the prophecy is below.

Clement Testimony's NDC prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Clement Testimony delivered the spiritual message about the NDC.

Seth wrote:

"Where did you meet with them? The prophetic has suddenly turned into spiritism."

Sulenam wrote:

'I think we saw this together....The Council of Elders and the grassroots are not happy. It is a fact."

Nana Adu wrote:

"The dead people are angry in their graves?"

The Facebook post from Metro regarding Clement Testimony's prophecy to the NDC is below.

Prophet Testimony's past prophecy on the NDC

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared what he describes as a vision of Ghana’s developmental future, expressing optimism about the country’s progress in the coming years.

Speaking during an interview on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, the prophet stated that Ghana is heading into a transformative period marked by significant infrastructural growth and national revival.

Source: YEN.com.gh