Cute photos of Tracey Boakye's daughter posing with swag warm hearts online

Nana Akua Nhyira has been spotted in a set of photos enjoying her playing time at home

The daughter of Tracey Boakye was seen squatting at a portion of her mum's home while dressed in expensive clothes

Tracey Boakye is noted for spoiling her kids with the best things life has to offer

Nana Akua Nhyira, the adorable second child of actress and super mom Tracey Boakye has dazzled in new photos which have warmed many hearts online.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Nhyira was seen playing in her mother's plush home as she bent down to pose.

She was dressed in expensive designer clothes and complimented her looks with a pair of sunglasses which were laying on the floor close to her.

It appeared the young princess was stepping out of their home in grand style as she played in the parking area.

After posting the photo on her handle, the caption that was attached read:

"Let me pose for the camera. Cos it’s my day, WEDNESDAY"

Fans react to the photos

Celebs, as well as followers of Nana Akua Nhyira, took to the comment section to react to the photos

she_loves_traceyboakye3 came in with the comment:

"Swag on dem madam"

Radio personality ohemaawoyeje simply wrote:

"Swag"

fellamona had this to say:

"Agya akwadaa yi tu y'ani"

cynthia.baah.58 indicated:

"Eeii this my pretty baby don't try her oo she dey give vibes oo"

mariamoteng also commented:

"No size herrrh swag paa nie aboozigi me feeli wo style biaabi my love"

