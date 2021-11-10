Kwaw Kese has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter who is a year older

Vanessa Ewurabena Botwe celebrated her birthday on November 9, 2021

To mark the special day, the proud father took to his Instagram page to put his baby girl on blast

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Kofi Botwe known in entertainment circles as Kwaw Kese, has flaunted his first daughter on the occasion of her birthday on November 9, 2021.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaw Kese, a proud dad, decided to celebrate his pretty daughter.

He shared a photo of his daughter, believed to be called Vanessa Ewurabena Botwe, dressed beautifully for what looked like a wedding.

The pretty young lady was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in front of some cars parked in what looked like a shopping mall.

Vanessa was wearing a blue dress which had an opening from her thigh area right down to her feet and complimented her look with some pearl-encrusted shoes.

After posting the photo, Kwaw Kese captioned it:

"A toast to the sexiest Vanessa. Daddy’s love…. You’re officially a big gal. Happy birthday"

Colleagues and fans of the Swedru-Agona hitmaker take to the comment section to wish Vanessa well

Friends of the musician as well as his fans, took over the comment section with warm wishes to Vanessa on her big day.

Radio personality drpoundsofficial wrote:

"Happy Birthday to our beautiful girl"

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

"Happy glorious birthday"

x_don_khalifa_ also dropped his birthday wishes:

"Enjoy your birthday with more protection and more happiness. may your wishes come true"

oil.mor:

"Happy birthday to our baby girl"

