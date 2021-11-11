Gifty Mawunya: John Dumelo's wife takes over social media with latest photos

The wife of John Dumelo, Gifty has shared heartwarming photos on Instagram

Miss Gee was seen in her Instagram posts looking stunning in a casual outfit

Known in real life as Gifty Dumelo, Miss Gee and actor Dumelo have been married since 2018 and have a son together

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, popularly known as Miss Gee has taken over Instagram with her casual yet elegant look and fans are thrilled.

In her new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram account, Miss Gee rocked a plain white round-neck shirt which she tacked in on pale green chinos.

She cranked her look with a designer bag with beautiful frames and fans are reacting.

Gifty Mawunya Dumelo. Source: Instagram/missgeeonly

The pretty wife of the actor, entrepreneur and farmer beamed with her infectious smiles as she posed in front of what looked like a plush home.

After sharing the photos online Miss Gee captioned them:

"God never fails"

Fans of Dumelo's pretty wife storm the comment section to react to the photos

Many fans of Gifty took to the comment section to shower praises on her.

bellagrace_fashion wrote:

"He never fails his timing is just the best"

asamoah5614 commented:

"Exactly dear, beautiful as always"

impeccable_sena had this to say:

"You are naturally beautiful, norvinye"

inyewoks wrote:

"My role model"

shikcollection:

"NEVER !!! You look absolutely beautiful"

gblin.kx wrote:

"Davi sweet Davi fine fine,Davi hot,Davi elegant, Davi Dumelo"

starrycee commented:

"You are a complete spec tall glass of chocolate"

John Dumelo launches ginger paste after bumper harvest

Actor turned politician and now farmer, John Dumelo has outdoor a new product from his ginger farm following a bumper harvest her reported on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, John Dumelo was seen showcasing his very own organic ginger paste in jars with the inscription, "Melo Foods".

The political activist started entrepreneurial advocacy as soon as he turned into a farmer taking his fans and the youth on his entrepreneurial journey.

