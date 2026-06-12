The Government of Ghana commenced the repatriation of 327 Ghanaian nationals who were stranded in Côte d’Ivoire.

A demolition exercise carried out by municipal authorities in Abidjan destroyed the homes and livelihoods of the affected citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the safe return of 228 individuals while arrangements were completed for the remaining 99 nationals

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The Government of Ghana has commenced the repatriation of 327 Ghanaian nationals stranded in Côte d’Ivoire.

The emergency exercise was initiated following a municipal demolition operation carried out by local authorities in the Port Bouët Municipality of Abidjan.

Ghana commences repatriation of 327 citizens displaced in Côte d’Ivoire after municipal demolition

Source: Twitter

According to an official press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the affected citizens were displaced after the demolition exercise destroyed their homes and livelihoods.

The ministry disclosed that 228 Ghanaian nationals arrived safely in Ghana, while arrangements were completed for the remaining 99 individuals to return.

The repatriation forms part of state efforts to provide immediate assistance to citizens and ensure their safe return and reintegration into society. The stranded individuals lacked the resources to secure alternative accommodation after losing their sources of livelihood.

Diplomatic Mission Pursues Promised Compensation

Beyond facilitating the immediate return of the stranded citizens, Ghana is also pursuing financial compensation from the host country for those affected by the exercise. The ministry indicated that local authorities in Abidjan have expressed a willingness to compensate the victims.

The Government of Ghana intends to remain actively engaged with its counterparts in Côte d’Ivoire to ensure that the promised compensation is delivered.

Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Abidjan will continue to coordinate efforts to facilitate the compensation process and address outstanding welfare concerns.

Source: YEN.com.gh