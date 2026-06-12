Ghanaian man of God Telvin Sowah Adjei has made a prophetic declaration on the Black Stars ahead of their first match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The popular clergyman presented all the players selected for the tournament before God and rained intense prayer for each one of them

Ghanaians on social media took to the comments section to join in the faith of Prophet Telvin as they prayed for favour for the nation's team.

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Telvin Sowah Adjei, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, has made prophetic assertions for the Ghana Black Stars as they prepare for their first match in the World Cup.

Prophet Telvin Sowah releases a powerful declaration on the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the World Cup. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, GFA

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the clergyman, known for his numerous predictions about the nation's team, disclosed that as spiritual activities are going on to secure victory for Ghana, prayers need to be made for settlement.

Mentioning each of the players’ names, Prophet Telvin prayed that the favour of God come upon them.

He anointed Semenyo and the other squads, asking God to help them succeed in the group stage of the World Cup.

The prayers from Prophet Telvin Sowah have sparked widespread reactions.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei making the declaration is below.

Prophet Telvin's Black Stars prayers spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Telvin Sowah released the prophetic declarations for the Black Stars.

Serwaa Bonsu wrote:

“Amen oooooh God show us favour.”

Samsuoil Formen wrote:

“Our father, the creator of the universe, please help and strengthen the Ghana black Stars. We present the players and staff before you. Please give them grace to make our nation proud. Amen.”

Nana Hemaa wrote:

“May the Lord Almighty bless them to bring the cup. May the break though, come to Ghana. God open the way for Ghana to win.”

Shocker wrote:

“Adom Kyei-Duah has done it all.”

Danny wrote:

“Ghana is now spiritually fit for the World Cup.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei drops a fresh spiritual direction for Black Stars ahead of their match with Panama. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin's earlier prediction about Black Stars

Meanwhile, in the same interview, the Ghanaian prophet stated that Thomas Partey should hold the captain's band.

According to him, there was a breach of what he described as a catalyst for an earlier direction he gave regarding Dede Ayew, claiming to have damaged the team.

Explaining what would have become of the Black Stars due to the breach, Prophet Telvin Sowah stated that he saw in the spiritual realm, England scoring Ghana 7- 0.

However, the clergyman noted that Partey can control the spirit of the team and if he is made the Captain, a lot of breakthroughs will come the way of the Black Stars.

According to the man of God, the team has a positive stance due to purported spiritual activities underway.

Observers who came across the video shared their thoughts, with one man pleading with Prophet Telvin not to create confusion among the players regarding who to hold the captain's band.

The Instagram video of Prophet Telvin sharing the spiritual direction is below.

Ghana sends four goalkeepers to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana will travel to the 2026 World Cup with four goalkeepers in its squad.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, who did not make the final squad, will join Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh