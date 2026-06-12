Facebook has experienced a major global outage affecting its main app and website

Users report issues with Messenger, including automatic logouts and persistent error messages

Meta's other services remain largely online, but related disruptions occur on Instagram

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Facebook has suffered a major global outage, affecting its main app and website.

The outage has also affected Facebook Messenger, with users being automatically logged out and unable to log back in.

Facebook is dealing with a major global outage, affecting its main app and website. Credit: Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

Users attempting to access the services were met with error messages such as 'an unexpected error occurred' or 'something went wrong', indicating the company was working on a fix.

While other Meta services like Instagram and WhatsApp appeared to remain largely online, some products, including Instagram's website, also suffered from related issues.

The Independent reported that the problems began around 3:45 pm in the UK, with reports of outages spanning across the world.

Users were automatically logged out and found themselves unable to log back in.

They were shown an error message indicating “an unexpected error occurred”.

The main Facebook website also showed a similar error.

Downdetector, a major tracking website that collects information on outages, appeared to have broken around the same time as the Facebook outage, according to The Independent.

Major facebook outages in the past

In March 2019, in Facebook's longest outage to that point, a routine maintenance configuration change triggered a cascading failure that left Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp down or badly degraded for roughly 14 hours, affecting billions of users for most of a workday.

In September 2019, a global outage hit News Feed, Messenger, and Instagram at once, with users unable to load feeds or send messages. It lasted about three hours.

The most infamous outage was in October 2021, when Facebook and its subsidiaries went down globally for about six hours.

The cause traced back to a routine maintenance task to assess backbone network capacity, where a configuration error disconnected all of Facebook's data centers from each other.

Source: YEN.com.gh