RHONJ Star Milania Giudice Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Assault After Domestic Dispute
- Milania Giudice, daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, was reportedly arrested in Montville, New Jersey, on May 14, 2026
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was charged with simple assault following a reported domestic dispute at a residence
- Giudice was released shortly after her arrest and attended a court hearing on May 19 without entering a plea
Popular social media influencer and reality TV star, Milania Giudice, has grabbed headlines across the globe after reportedly being arrested.
American outlets first reported Giudice’s arrest on Thursday, June 11, noting that it occurred in Montville, New Jersey, on May 14, 2026.
E Online published a statement obtained June 11 from the Montville Township Police Department, noting that the incident reportedly occurred at a residence in the town and the reality star was charged with simple assault and purposely/ knowingly causing a bodily injury.
"The Montville Township Police Department received a report of a dispute at a residence in town. The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault.”
According to reports, the reality star was released shortly after her arrest, with the case currently in court.
"A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," the statement added.
Miliania attended her first court date on May 19 and reportedly did not enter a plea.
A Facebook post with details of the arrest is below.
Who is Milania Giudice?
Milania Giudice is an American reality TV personality and social media influencer known for appearing on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey as the third of Teresa and Joe Giudice’s four daughters.
She was born Feb. 2, 2006, in New Jersey and became a fan favourite for her outspoken, often mischievous on‑camera persona from early childhood.
Milania is a student at the University of Tampa, where she studies advertising and public relations and is a member of the Gamma Pi chapter of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.
Reactions to Milania Giudicie’s arrest
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reported arrest of RHONJ star Milania Giudice.
Rebecca Holguin said:
"I mean, she has the most attitude out of all the daughters lol."
Erin Patricia wrote:
"If tables were not flipped, was it really a domestic???"
Scot Widup commented:
"Does this surprise anyone except Teresa, lol."
Courtney Lodge said:
"We didn't see this coming. Said no one 😬."
Gianna Rose wrote:
"The cause was from table flipping."
Musician Ryan Uphurch arrested
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular American country rap musician and YouTuber Ryan Upchurch had been arrested in Cheatham County, Tennessee.
According to reports, the Holler Boys hitmaker was booked into the Cheatham County Jail at approximately 3:37 PM on June 9, 2026, on charges of Simple Assault (Physical Contact) and released after about half an hour in custody, with no bond amount officially listed on his charge sheet.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh