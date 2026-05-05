Osei Kwame Despite has praised his best friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his momentous 60th birthday

In a video message, Despite shared details of their 40-year friendship, highlighting Sarpong's immense support for his success

Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday on May 6, 2026, saw him donate a two-storey dormitory to PRESEC-Legon

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Businessman Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, has praised his friend and business partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, in a touching birthday message.

Osei Kwame Despite recounts Ernest Ofori Sarpong's support for him in their 40-year friendship as the latter celebrates his 60th birthday. Photo source: @smithimaging

Source: Instagram

Among other things, Ofori Sarpong handed over an ultra-modern two-storey dormitory, with a capacity of 600 beds, to his alma mater, PRESEC-Legon.

Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of Special Group of Companies, turned 60 on May 5, 2026, and celebrated in style.

Ahead of the commissioning of the dormitory, the celebrant received many messages, one of which came from Despite.

Watch a Facebook video of the dormitory unveiling below:

Ofori Sarpong has been pivotal to Despite's success

In a video, Despite prayed for a longer life and God's blessings for Ofori Sarpong.

"Ofori, today is your 60th birthday. May God help you and He keep blessing you," he said.

Touching on their relationship, Despite indicated that he and Ofori Sarpong have been friends for about 40 years and have never had any 'fights' before, attributing it to God's blessings.

"We have been friends for a long time, about 40 years now and have not fought, and we have many companies together, and it is all by God's grace that we are still together

"I cannot begin to mention the things you have done for me. I met you here in Accra, while I used to buy things from your mother's shop."

He noted that Ofori Sarpong has been of immense help to him since they met, adding that his success and fame as the successful businessman known as Despite could be attributed to their friendship.

"I cannot thank you enough. All that Despite has become today is because of you [Ofor Sarpong]," he added.

Osei Kwame Despite also thanked Ofori Sarpong's mother, Maame Pinamang, and wife, Serwaa, noting that the two ladies had also played important roles in making their friendship a strong one.

Ofori Sarpong's birthday: Reactions to Despite's message

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

chizzlebae said:

"40 years in friendship 😍 And in business 😍 May we have that bussiness oriented friendship too🙏🏾."

awuraadjoaaaaa said:

"May we all meet great friends❤️. This is so lovely to watch. Happy birthday Mr President🎊"

aboa_k3se3 said:

"Dr. 𝐎𝐬𝐞𝐢 Kwame Despite is a man I love, admire and respect so much. His friend with Dr Ofori Sarpong is one who is very special and worth emulating. I foresee myself and my very good friend @nana_qweku19 becoming like them in a few years to come. Nyame ne hene 🙌🙏."

boateyquejo_ernest_ said:

"Heart of Gratitude. Mr Osei Kwame Despite God continues to prosper you as you pronounce such beautiful words to your friend, not just a friend but a brother!"

Despite speaks fluent English in rare video

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame 'Despite' had surprised fans by speaking fluent English in a recently surfaced video

The rare clip of him conversing in English was recorded when some friends of his son, Saahene, approached him at the Despite Automobile Museum.

Known not to have received any formal education, his language skills impressed many social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh