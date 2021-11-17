Today, November 17, 2021, marks the birthday of the twins born to Kennedy Osei, son of Osei Kwame Despite and Tracy.

As they celebrate today, the parents of the adorable baby girls believed to be called Adom and Nhyira have been flaunted on social media.

Father of the lovely girls, Kennedy Osei, took to Instagram to celebrate them. After posting their photos, he wrote:

"BLESSED BEYOND MEASURE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our greatest gift of life. THE PRINCESSES OF THE KENCY KINGDOM #GODFIRST"

Source: Yen