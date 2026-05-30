Kai Havertz has carved his name into Champions League history after finding the net in the final between Arsenal and PSG on May 30

The 26-year-old becomes only the third player to score in a Champions League final for two different clubs

Having previously achieved the feat with Chelsea, Havertz is also the first player ever to score in the competition's showpiece for two English sides

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz etched his name into Champions League history after striking against Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's final in Budapest.

The German attacker once again delivered on the biggest stage, producing a moment of brilliance to hand the Premier League champions an early advantage and place himself alongside some of the competition's most iconic names.

PSG vs Arsenal: Kai Havertz Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League Record After Final Goal

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Arsenal: Havertz scores in UCL final

Just six minutes into the showpiece occasion, Havertz latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Leandro Trossard before bursting into the penalty area.

With PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov rushing out to narrow the angle, the opportunity appeared to be slipping away.

Yet the 26-year-old showed remarkable composure. From a seemingly impossible position, he unleashed a thunderous finish into the roof of the net, sparking wild celebrations among the Arsenal faithful inside the Puskás Arena.

Watch Havertz's goal, as shared on X:

The goal not only gave Mikel Arteta's side a dream start but also secured a place for Havertz in the history books.

Havertz equals Ronaldo and Mandžukić's record

With his strike against PSG, Havertz became only the third player in Champions League history to score in finals for two different clubs.

According to Opta, the achievement places him in exclusive company alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandžukić.

Ronaldo achieved the feat after finding the net for Manchester United in the 2008 final before repeating it for Real Madrid in both 2014 and 2017.

Mandžukić also reached the milestone, scoring for Bayern Munich during their 2013 triumph before netting for Juventus in the 2017 final.

PSG vs Arsenal: Kai Havertz Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League Record After Final Goal

Source: Getty Images

Havertz's performance in Champions League final

For the Germany international, the goal felt like a familiar script.

Football fans will remember his decisive strike in the 2021 Champions League final, when his composed finish secured victory for Chelsea against Manchester City and delivered the trophy to Stamford Bridge.

Years later, Havertz has once again risen to the occasion when the stakes were at their highest.

His latest contribution underlines a reputation that continues to grow — a player capable of producing defining moments when silverware is on the line.

As Arsenal chase European glory, the former Chelsea man has once again shown why he remains one of football's most reliable performers on the grandest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh