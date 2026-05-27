Popular Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with her husband Choirmaster of Praye confirming the tragic news on social media

A throwback video of Beverly and her sisters in Dubai resurfaced after her death, shared by sister Royal Elorm to remember their second sibling lost to cancer

Beverly had previously disclosed her family's hereditary cancer history, expressing fear she could suffer the same fate as her late father and sister Doreen

A throwback video of Beverly Afaglo and her three sisters in Dubai, having fun as they remembered their elder sister, who also died of cancer, has resurfaced and stirred sadness among Ghanaians.

Footage of Beverly Afaglo and her sisters in Dubai resurfaces after her tragic death from cancer on May 23, 2026. Image credit: ViralNews365

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, was reported dead on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The dreaded news went viral on social media and was eventually confirmed by her husband, Eugene Baah, aka Choirmaster of Praye fame, in a post shared to social media.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!" Choirmaster wrote

"It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢 You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete,” he added.

Beverly Afaglo loses sister to cancer

In a throwback video that resurfaced after her death, Beverly Afaglo spoke about the looming threat of cancer after losing her sister to the disease.

She said her family had a hereditary cancer problem which had taken the life of one of her sisters, leaving her fearful of also suffering the same fate.

“My life is at risk as well because now I can confirm it's in my blood, it's in my genes. God forbid that I would be part, but my dad died of cancer as well, and my sister, so we are scared,” she said.

The Facebook video of Beverly Afaglo speaking about her sister’s death is below.

Video of Beverly Afaglo with sisters resurfaces

On May 26, Beverly Afaglo’s sister, Royal Elorm, shared a video reminiscing about spending time with all her sisters before Afaglo’s death.

In the video, the four sisters were spotted in Dubai in a parking garage posing for a video.

In her caption, Royal Elorm said they had travelled to Dubai for a family holiday at the time as they were missing their elder sister, Doreen, who had lost her life to cancer.

"We shot this video in Dubai, we went on a family holiday where we missed my elder sister Doreen, who died of cancer some 5 years back. Then I remembered this song by 2face, a Nigerian musician, he said "they were 5 then become 4 then become 3," she wrote.

"You left us, Bev, now the 4 sisters ain't 4 anymore but 3. I miss you, sis. I miss you so much. Hmmmm, life."

The Facebook video of Beverly Afaglo and her sisters is below.

Beverly Afaglo’s final Instagram post surfaces after her death, sparking sorrow online. Imagecredit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo's last post surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo's final social media post resurfaced after her death.

In the post, the actress showed an image of herself at Cape Coast Castle with a caption hinting at the silent battle she was facing in her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh