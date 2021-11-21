Rufftown Records signed musician, Wendy Shay, put up a spirited show at the Seleey Concert held by musician Mr. Drew

The singer performed some of her popular songs from her recent album, Heat

Mr. Drew held his first-ever concert at the Mallam Kokroko Station in Accra

Singer Wendy Shay brought life to the stage with her spirited performance at the Seleey Concert organised by Highly Spiritual Music artiste, Mr. Drew.

Born Andrews Commey Otoo, Mr. Drew held his first-ever concert dubbed the Seleey Concert at the Mallam Kokroko Station in Accra, where his career as a professional dancer and musician probably began.

The concert witnessed acclaimed names in Ghana's music scene put up spectacular performances on the night.

Seleey Concert: Wendy Shay Thrills Fans at Mr. Drew's First-Ever Concert Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The likes of D-Black, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur, Fameye, Wendy Shay, Sefa, and Sina Soul showed up to support their colleague musician on his first big concert.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kelvynboy, Kofi Mole, Dope Nation, Gambo, Kyrmi Songx, and many other known faces also ascended the stage to thrill fans who expected nothing short of amazing.

When it was her turn, Rufftown Records signed musician, Wendy Shay, mounted the stage to deliver an ecstatic performance with some of her hit songs.

Click to watch her performance;

Source: Yen