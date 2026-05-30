Arsenal have already earned tens of millions of pounds from their impressive Champions League run, which included a perfect record in the league phase

Progressing through every knockout round has significantly increased the club’s prize-money haul ahead of the final against PSG

Victory in Budapest would not only boost Arsenal’s earnings further but also secure a place in the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa

Arsenal are in line for another significant financial reward if they defeat Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already enjoyed a highly profitable European campaign, winning all eight of their matches during the league phase on their way to reaching the club’s first Champions League final since 2006.

The Huge Prize Money Arsenal Have Earned in the Champions League

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners earned €18.62 million (£16 million) simply for participating in the Champions League league phase.

They also received €2.1 million (£1.81 million) for each of their eight victories, generating a further €16.8 million (£14.5 million) in performance-related prize money.

By finishing at the top of the league phase standings, Arsenal secured an additional €9.9 million (£8.5 million), plus another €2 million (£1.7 million) for finishing inside the top eight and qualifying automatically for the knockout rounds.

Progressing through the competition has brought even greater rewards.

Arsenal collected €11 million (£9.5 million) for reaching the round of 16 and a further €12.5 million (£10.8 million) for advancing to the quarter-finals.

Their place in the semi-finals earned another €15 million (£12.9 million) in prize money.

After overcoming Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, Arsenal were awarded an additional €18.5 million (£15.9 million) for booking their place in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

How Much Will Arsenal Earn if They Win?

If Arsenal beat PSG at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, they will receive an extra €6.5 million (£5.6 million) in prize money.

Victory in the final would take Arsenal’s total earnings from this season’s Champions League campaign to approximately £95.4 million.

Winning the competition would also secure Arsenal a place in the UEFA Super Cup final, which will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on August 12.

Aston Villa have already qualified for the Super Cup after their 3-0 victory over Freiburg in last week’s Europa League final.

Participation in the UEFA Super Cup guarantees each club €4 million (£3.4 million), while the winners receive an additional €1 million (£860,000).

PSG vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch

Kick-off in Budapest is set for 4:00 pm (Ghana time), drawing global attention as both sides battle for European supremacy.

In Ghana, the final will be shown live on SuperSport, New World TV, and Canal+. Fans can also stream via the DStv app, GOtv app, and SuperSport digital platforms.

At the time of writing, no free-to-air broadcaster has confirmed live coverage.

Mysterious cat predicts Champions League winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

It chose PSG by walking to their bowl and eating from it, suggesting the French side could win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh