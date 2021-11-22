Sarkodie has been spotted spending some quality time with some of his adorable family members

The rapper was seen posing with his niece and nephew close to the Eiffel Tower in faraway France

Sarkodie's sister Veronica posted the photo on social media to celebrate her superstar brother

Most-decorated Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie, has been spotted having the time of his life with his extended family in France.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Sarkodie was seen spending the day with his sister's kids all the way in France.

The Oofeetsor hitmaker was visiting his sister Veronica Addo and used the opportunity to see the beautiful country of France.

Photos of Sarkodie. Source: Instagram/@Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Sarkodie was seen standing between his niece and nephew as they posed for a photo to crystalize their time spent together.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

All three in the photo were seen beaming with smiles as the camera captured the moment.

After posting the photo, Veronica Addo captioned it:

"Is your uncle a super star God bless you @sarkodie"

Fans react to the family moment

Many fans of the rapper took to the comment section to share their opinion over the adorable family photo.

nickyadjei was clearly pained:

"Am jealous"

kpakpodatruthhurts commented:

"God bless you Uncle Sark"

urbaneffects praised the award-winning rapper:

"Uncle Mike"

abdulbassit__ observed some resemblance in the Sark family:

"thought that was Sark’s daughter when she was little, her Uncle really loved her to the bone"

sirnanakofi also made the same observation:

"The girl is Sark’s photocopy o"

There were many comments that showed fans of the rapper were happy to see him spending time with family.

Too much beauty - Fans shout as Serwaa Amihere's kid sister causes stir with beautiful photos

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Maame Afua Gyamfua, the ever-radiant sister of TV star Serwaa Amihere has caused a stir online with her latest photos she took and posted on her Instagram handle.

In her latest outing on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Gyamfua, was seen sitting pretty in what looked like a plush restaurant.

She was dressed in a pink shirt over the same colour of skirt and complimented her outfit with pink heels.

Source: Yen.com.gh