A court document disclosed that Arrangement, aka Jamal Abubakari, was arrested on May 1 and appeared before District Court Judge William E. Fitzpatrick

Contrary to earlier reports, Arrangement was represented by Federal Public Defender Lauren Rosen, not the Virginia-based law firm he alleged retained for $100,000

Arrangement was remanded into US Marshal custody pending a new hearing before Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis, while details on Lancaster’s fate remained sketchy

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A court document has shed more details on the ongoing US court case involving Ghanaian twin socialites Arrangement and Lancaster, also known as Jamal and Kamal Abubakari.

New details about Arrangement and Lancaster's court appearance in the US emerge after their arrest on May 1, 2026. Image credit: @arrangementlancaster

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, rumours emerged on X that the twins, who are also musicians, had been arrested by US authorities at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The viral reports alleged that Arrangement and Lancaster had travelled to the US for a personal trip, but were taken into custody for their involvement in alleged romance scam activities.

Reports further added that they were scheduled to appear before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on May 5, 2026, for a hearing.

Arrangement and Lancaster were also alleged to have retained the services of Armooh Williams, PLLC, a Virginia-based law firm, for legal representation in the United States District Court for $100,000.

Below is a Twitter post with details of Arrangement and Lancaster's arrest.

Arrangement and Lancaster court update

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, following their reported court appearance, an update about the twins’ status emerged.

According to The State News, which was one of the first to break the news on Twitter, Jamal, aka Arrangement, was remanded into the custody of US Marshals.

A screenshot of a document from his first court appearance also showed that Arrangement was arrested and presented before the District Court on May 1 before Judge William E. Fitzpatrick.

At his first hearing, Contrary to earlier reports, the document showed that the socialite was represented by a Federal Public Defender (FPD) identified as Lauren Rosen.

He was informed of his rights, charges, and possible penalties, and Arrangement reportedly requested that the case be heard in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Ghanaian was remanded into the custody of US Marshals to reappear before Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis.

The State News claimed that Lancaster faced no charges and was set to be deported, but that had yet to be confirmed.

Below is the Twitter post with details of the latest updates in the Arrangement and Lancaster case.

Ghanaian musician Showboy slams twin socialites Arrangement and Lancaster amid reports of their arrest in the US. Image credit: @1arrangement

Source: Instagram

Showboy blasts Arrangement and Lancaster

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Showboy reacted following the recent alleged arrest of the twins Arrangement and Lancaster in the USA.

In a video, he blasted the duo, claiming their decision to travel to the USA was problematic, given their knowledge of the fact that they were allegedly engaged in romance fraud.

Showboy’s rant alongside went viral after a photo showing him with the twins emerged on social media, sparking mixed reactions online as many questioned his relationship with them.

Source: YEN.com.gh