Kalsoume Sinare has taken time off her busy schedule to wish her son a happy birthday

She took to social media to share a photo of the young man who was beaming with smiles

The veteran actress is married to Ghanaian football legend, Tony Baffoe

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has taken to social media to celebrate her all-grown-up son who celebrated his birthday on November 23, 2021.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the day for her beloved son, the actress shared a photo of the young man and wished him well in all his endeavours.

The young man was seen beaming with smiles as he looked dapper in his all-black suit and black shoes to match.

Photos of Kalsoume Sinare. Source: Instagram/@kalsoume

Source: Instagram

He sported a dreadlocked hairstyle as he posed in a comfy seat that was placed in what looked like a living room.

After posting the photo, Kalsoume Sinare captioned it:

"Happy belated birthday son May Allah's blessings be upon you always @just_ajaaz"

Fans of the veteran actor took to the comment section to react to the birthday post

Many people who follow the actress jumped under the post to wish the young man well.

munashjeff came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday handsome"

just_ajaaz also came in to comment:

"Thank you sis"

gigiboutiq simply wrote:

"Hbd"

kalsoume_sinare_daily21 also followed with the same wish:

"hbd"

There were many comments that showed that fans of Kalsoume Sinare were happy to be celebrating the birthday with the young man.

Source: Yen.com.gh