Media personality with TV3, Owusu Worae, known popularly as Koncept Worae, has waded into the Kwabena Kwabena “no serious country would make washaway challenge trend” comment.

The musician had criticized Ghanaians for promoting the challenge on social media and said no serious country would make that challenge trend.

However, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Koncept Worae said he does not agree with Kwabena Kwabena on his comment.

A collage of Kwabena Kwabena, Cecilia Marfo, and Owus Worae. Photo credit: @kbkbmuzic @cecimarfo @peopleschoiceawards/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He explained that music serves different purposes, as some make songs to entertain, and educate others.

He added that the ‘Washawasay’ challenge, for instance, is one to entertain and destress.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Kwabena Kwabena should leave people alone to jam to ‘washawasay’. It is a social media trend and people are free to go along with it,” Koncept Worae explained.

Ameyaw Debrah shares similar views

Meanwhile, media personality Ameyaw Debrah has a similar view with Koncept Worae.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah disagreed with the Aso hitmaker, stressing that he is wrong for saying that.

He explained that the new era in which we live now is all about social media, where the things that are least expected to trend are the ones that trend the most.

He noted that such things trend even beyond Ghana so that even foreigners get involved.

The media personality added that people go along with any trending thing they can tag along with, and there should be no issues with it.

No make-up photos of Fella, Jackie Appiah, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba, 6 others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published no makeup photos of your favourite celebrities.

No makeup photos of some Ghanaian celebrities have often surfaced on the internet leading either to jeering or cheering.

They are Jackie Appiah, Fella Makafui, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Afia Schwar, Wendy Shay, Berla Mundi, Nana Ama McBrown, Hajia Bintu, and Kafui Danku.

The photos have either impressed or shocked fans as some of the celebrities looks very different and sometimes unrecognisable.

Source: Yen