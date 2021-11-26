Popular Ghanaian media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, has taken a swipe at Kwabena Kwabena over his comments that no serious country would make ‘Washawasay’ challenge trend.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, there are a lot of better things that need attention in Ghana that people should rather focus on.

He indicated that the world would see Ghana as a funny country for promoting such a challenge on social media.

However, Ameyaw Debrah has disagreed with the Aso hitmaker, stressing that he is wrong for saying that.

Ameyaw explained that the new era in which we live now is all about social media, where the things that are least expected to trend are the ones that trend the most.

He noted that such things trend even beyond Ghana so that even foreigners get involved.

The media personality added that people go along with any trending thing they can tag along with, and there should be no issues with it.

Ameyaw stated, however, that the ‘Washawasay’ challenge is one of those things that would come and go, therefore the country should move on.

“It is one of the things that would come and pass so we should move on as a country,” he stressed.

