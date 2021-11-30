Ace actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has shown massive love for rapper Kwesi Arthur.

McBrown recently bumped into Kwesi Arthur on the streets in what both of them say is their first-ever physical meeting.

In a video sighted on the Instagram blog, Nkonkonsa, McBrown is seen sitting in her G-Wagon while Arthur stood beside the car.

Kwesi Arthur was starstruck after meeting Nana Ama McBrown for the first time Photo source: @nkonkonsa, @iamamamcbrown, @kwesiarthur

An excited McBrown is heard showering praise on the rapper who also responded in like manner.

Surprised, Kwesi Arthur indicated that he never knew McBrown lived in Accra adding that he only sees McBrown on TV.

He then asked McBrown to give him hug which she obliged and cmae down from her car to do.

After the hug, the actress 'confessed' to Arthur that she is his biggest fan and proceeded to mimic the jargon the rapper uses in his songs.

Taking note of the fact that Efia Odo has bestowed on herself the title of Kwesi Arthur's number one fan, McBrown added that she was more of a fan than Odo.

