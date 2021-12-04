Actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has met her long-time female friend

Maame Serwaa, also known as Maame Gold, returned to Ghana after years of being away from the country

McBrown was at Maame Serwaa's new luxury shop a day before the unveiling at East Legon, Accra, last weekend

The mutual girl crush and friendship between actress Nana Ama McBrown and her long-time friend, Maame Serwaa, came alive when the pair met each other recently.

Maame Serwaa, also known as Maame Gold, had been away from Ghana for a long time and returned to the country to establish a luxury shop at East Legon in Accra.

The childhood romance between the duo came alive when Nana Ama McBrown paid a surprise visit to her friend a day before the unveiling of the shop last weekend.

During her surprise visit, the actress mentioned that Maame Serwaa is her childhood schoolmate, revealing that they grew up together in the same community and attended the same school.

Nana Ama McBrown recounted that her friend's father taught them while they were still young.

The duo could not contain their joy when they met each other recently at Maame Serwaa's shop.

