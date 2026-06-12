Prophet Telvin Sowah has dropped another spiritual direction for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of their first match with Panama on June 17

In a viral video, the celebrated man of God disclosed that Thomas Partey should be played as the team's captain for spiritual reasons

Telvin Sowah's recent remarks have triggered reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing their mixed opinions

Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei, is back in the news with another spiritual direction for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of their first game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei drops a fresh spiritual direction for Black Stars ahead of their match with Panama. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

With the nation's team preparing for its first match with Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Ghanaian prophet has stated that Thomas Partey should hold the captain's band.

According to him, the breach of what he described as a catalyst for his direction regarding Dede Ayew has damaged the team.

Explaining what would have become of the Black Stars, Prophet Telvin Sowah claimed he saw in the spiritual realm, England scoring Ghana 7- 0.

However, the clergyman noted that Partey can control the spirit of the team and if he is made the Captain, a lot of breakthroughs will come the way of the Black Stars.

"As of now, we have a positive stance. We were praying about the Ghana Black Stars, and I realised that the breach of Dede Ayew's prophetic direction and others have caused intense damage,” he said.

“I saw England scoring Ghana 7:0. God told me the team is going to the World Cup without a leader. I asked God about it, and he said the leader is supposed to be related, supported and in control of the spirit of the team. I don't know who holds the captain's armband, but Partey should be made to control the spirit of the team,” he added.

“If he is made the captain, there will be a lot of breakthroughs.”

Telvin Sowah Adjei's Mohammed Kudus prophecy resurfaces after the Black Stars announce call-ups for the World Cup pre-friendly against Wales. Image credit: Mohammed Kudus, Telvin Sowah

Source: Facebook

According to the man of God, the team has a positive stance due to purported spiritual activities underway.

“We have already started working spiritually for the team. We have shared goals for some players. We have prepared openings for the players to have favour and precision.”

“When God holds you on the pitch, every mistake would become a correct pass. You would understand the true wind of direction during their matches.”

Observers who came across the video shared their thoughts, with one man pleading with Prophet Telvin not to create confusion among the players regarding who to hold the captain's band.

The Instagram video of Prophet Telvin sharing the spiritual direction is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah's Black Stars prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Telvin Sowah shared the new prophecy about the Black Stars.

Amoh wrote:

"Please, and please don't bring any confusion within the captaincy of Black Stars again, now that we have peace around the team, let it be, please, Papa Odifo."

Atsu wrote:

"The radio station is to be blamed, they just allow anybody on air for their entertainment and profit."

Iam_edem1 wrote

"This pastor if all this no happen them for lash am paaa."

Jay Knows wrote:

"Jordan will not understand."

Young wrote:

"Today this tomorrow that 😂😂."

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesying about Mohammed Kudus is below:

Telvin Sowah Adjei's Mohammed Kudus prophecy resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Mohammed Kudus has resurfaced after the release of Black Stars' call-up list for the friendly against Wales on June 2.

The man of God had prophesied that the footballer would make it to the World Cup; however, his name was not included in the squad to face the Dragons.

Many football lovers believe Prophet Telvin Sowah's earlier prediction about Kudus may have failed, and flooded social media to share mixed reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh