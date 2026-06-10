Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, has shone in a Ghana jersey during a music video for his mother's World Cup song

Young Joshua wins Player of the Season at North Shields U12, echoing his father's legacy

Online reactions celebrate Joshua's talent and rally support for the late Christian Atsu's family

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The late Christian Atsu's first son, Joshua Rupio Atsu, has warmed hearts online after being spotted wearing a Ghana jersey.

Joshua rocked the Black Stars jersey as he featured in a music video for a song his mother, Marie Claire Rupio, did for the 2026 World Cup

Christian Atsu's first son, Joshua, dazzles in a Ghana jersey in a World Cup video with his mother. Photo source: @marieclaireuk

Source: Instagram

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In a video shared on Instagram by Marie Rupio, Atsu's son is seen wearing the famous white with the number seven (7) and his first name written on the back.

A ball was thrown at him, which he juggled for some time before passing it to her mother, who was wearing a Germany jersey.

Sharing the video, Joshua's mother indicated that her new World Cup song, One Love, had recently been released, and also rallied support for the World Cup.

"Let the World Cup begin ⚽️."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Earlier, Marie Claire had shared a video which featured Joshua and his two siblings in Ghana jerseys, with children wearing different jerseys.

"This is where it begins🏆 This is ONE LOVE, our very own World Cup song for 2026! ⚽️Out now on all streaming platforms⚽️," she captioned.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Christian Atsu's son wins club awards

The videos come after Joshua Atsu clinched the coveted Player of the Season award at his youth club, North Shields U12, in the UK.

Remarkably, it was the second time the young prodigy had received the honour, demonstrating his exceptional talent and steady development at the youth academy level.

Joshua’s brilliant performances on the pitch drew emotional comparisons to his father, who famously won the tournament MVP at the 2015 AFCON.

The late Christian Atsu, wearing the number 7 shirt for Ghana at AFCON 2015, where he emerged as the tournament's MVP. Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Getty Images

Video of Joshua Atsu in Ghana jersey trends

The videos of Christian Atsu's son showcasing his football skills in a Ghana jersey have triggered emotional reactions from social media users.

Many have rooted for the boy to become a successful footballer who will represent Ghana in the future and continue his father's legacy.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions below.

vickynanaamaowusua1 said:

"So proud of you both...we Ghanaians say we love and appreciate you so much,may you go higher than you expected👏❤️😍."

samuellaowusuafriyie said:

"Soo beautiful 😍."

bismark.afful.7127 said:

"Your call to the Black Stars of Ghana team is a must, just keep cooking, young dude. The whole of Ghana is behind 🔥."

splen_nyb

"Our future superstar🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭"

culers.barc said:

"@mariclareuk, our future Black Star superstar, keep working hard, you will definitely play for Ghana, our young kid."

isabellasarfo said:

"@ghana_fa_official, please, in loving memory of our beloved brother and son, please let's support his family.🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Chelsea remembers late Black Stars forward Atsu

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that English Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club celebrated late Ghanaian forward Christian Atsu on his 34th birthday.

The former Black Stars forward tragically passed away in February 2023 following a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Source: YEN.com.gh