Cecilia Marfo Weeps in Video as She Speaks on Brother Sammy's Slapping Incident and Diana Asamoah's Reaction
- Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has for the first time broken her silence on the slapping incident involving Brother Sammy
- The Afunumu Ba hitmaker denied slapping her colleague musician
- She also reacted to singer Diana Asamoah's criticism of her action
Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, was overwhelmed with emotions as she broke her silence for the first time on the slapping incident involving Brother Sammy.
It emerged in 2017 that Cecilia Marfo had slapped her colleague musician Brother Sammy at a programme at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, an incident that dominated the trends on local mainstream media and social media.
At another event with singer Joyce Blessing, Cecilia Marfo forcibly snatched a microphone from her colleague in the ministry during a live stage performance.
Diana Asamoah reacts
Reacting to both incidents, gospel musician Diana Asamoah urged fellow musicians to respond in the same measure anytime Cecilia Marfo pulls such an act on any of them.
Cecilia Marfo response to critics
During an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu Show on UTV, Cecilia Marfo broke down in tears while recounting her side of the events.
The clergywoman denied slapping Brother Sammy, stating that she's not a vile person as some colleagues in the gospel music scene are projecting her.
Click to watch the video;
Source: Yen