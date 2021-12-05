Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has for the first time broken her silence on the slapping incident involving Brother Sammy

The Afunumu Ba hitmaker denied slapping her colleague musician

She also reacted to singer Diana Asamoah's criticism of her action

Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, was overwhelmed with emotions as she broke her silence for the first time on the slapping incident involving Brother Sammy.

It emerged in 2017 that Cecilia Marfo had slapped her colleague musician Brother Sammy at a programme at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, an incident that dominated the trends on local mainstream media and social media.

At another event with singer Joyce Blessing, Cecilia Marfo forcibly snatched a microphone from her colleague in the ministry during a live stage performance.

Diana Asamoah reacts

Reacting to both incidents, gospel musician Diana Asamoah urged fellow musicians to respond in the same measure anytime Cecilia Marfo pulls such an act on any of them.

Cecilia Marfo response to critics

During an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu Show on UTV, Cecilia Marfo broke down in tears while recounting her side of the events.

The clergywoman denied slapping Brother Sammy, stating that she's not a vile person as some colleagues in the gospel music scene are projecting her.

